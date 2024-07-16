Latest Weather Blog
Southern football picked to finish fourth in SWAC West
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The outside expectations aren’t too high for the Southern football team heading into Terrence Graves’ first season as head coach.
The Jaguars were picked to finish fourth in the SWAC Western Division in 2024, the conference announced at SWAC Media Day on Tuesday.
The preseason standings were voted on by SWAC coaches and sports information directors.
2024 SWAC Football Predicted Order of Finish
SWAC East:
1. Alabama State- 114 points (11)
2. Florida A&M- 104 points (6)
3. Jackson State- 87 points (2)
4. Alabama A&M- 76 points (4)
5. Bethune-Cookman- 47 points
6. Mississippi Valley State- 31 points (1)
SWAC West:
1. Alcorn State- 112 points (11)
2. Prairie View A&M- 104 points (8)
3. Grambling State- 72 points (4)
4. Southern- 70 points (1)
5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 61 points
6. Texas Southern- 40 points
Southern begins the 2024 season on August 31 at McNeese.
