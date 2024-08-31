Southern football opens Terrence Graves Era at McNeese

76°
LAKE CHARLES - The Southern football team begins their 2024 season Saturday night at McNeese.
It will be Terrence Graves’ first game as the full-time head coach at Southern. He won the Bayou Classic back in November as the Interim Coach.
Noah Bodden will start at quarterback for Southern. The junior started last year’s Bayou Classic.
The game begins at 7 p.m. in Lake Charles and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
It’s the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. The Cowboys have won the previous three meetings.
McNeese (0-1) lost to Tarleton State last week.
