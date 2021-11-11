Southern fights off pesky Miles College in Pete Richardson Classic

BATON ROUGE, LA-- Southern dominated the second half to defeat Miles College 41-24 in front of an announced crowd of 16,225 at the Pete Richardson Classic on the campus of Southern University.



A game time decision on the starting quarterback, head coach Jason Rollins went with junior Glendon McDaniel who led the Jaguars dominant rushing attack. SU pounded the ball all night for 393 yards and five rushing touchdowns against the Golden Bears, led by Craig Nelson with 134 yards off eight carries, Devon Benn with 69 off thirteen carries, Kobe Dillon with 57 yards off six carries and McDaniel with 60 yards off eight carries. Marquis McClain led the team in receiving with 49 yards of 2 grabs and a score.



The SU defense had a bend but don't break mentality all night long led by strong safety Tamaurice Smith with eight tackles. Davin Cotton and Kennen Tate added seven tackles each, Ray Anderson finished the night with six tackles along with Camron Peterson, Tyler Judson and Letrelle Johnson added five tackles respectively.



SU racked up 461 offensive yards (138 passing and 323 rushing) while the Golden Bears finished with 402 total yards (202 passing and 200 rushing).



Claude Newell, III led the way for Miles going 15-of-22 for 194 yards and a 21-yard TD strike to Jed Adetoye.