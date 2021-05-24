82°
Southern fans can welcome home SWAC-champion baseball team Monday

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Athletics is inviting fans to greet the SWAC Championship-winning baseball team as they arrive home.

The Jaguars are expected to arrive back in Baton Rouge Monday afternoon. Fans can gather at 4:30 p.m. near the Baseball Field house next to Lee-Hines Field.

Southern upset favorite Jackson State over the weekend with a 7-6 win, claiming back-to-back SWAC titles in baseball. 

