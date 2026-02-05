Southern begins search for next university president

BATON ROUGE — Southern University began its search for a new president Thursday morning.

At the presidential search committee's first meeting, members agreed their focus is on finding a leader who can build on Southern's legacy and guide the university system into its next chapter.

"Well, we're very excited about moving forward, finding the next leader of the system," Chairman Jason Hughes said. "Look, the system is crucial to the state of Louisiana. It's the only HBCU system in America. So we're getting to work, rolling up our sleeves, and by this spring, we'll be recommending some finalists for the next president

In November, the university parted ways with former president Dennis Shields. It named Orlando McMeans, Ph.D., its interim president on Jan. 1.