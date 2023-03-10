68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern basketball season ends after 77-63 loss to Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament

18 hours 14 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, March 09 2023 Mar 9, 2023 March 09, 2023 10:54 PM March 09, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the third time this season, Southern University loses to Alabama A&M, this time 77-63 in the SWAC Tournament. The Jags just fell apart, struggling to hit shots offensively and putting the Bulldogs on the line 35 times.

Senior Brion Whitley led Southern with 18 points, but he also had six turnovers on the night. It was a rough night offensively for guard PJ Byrd, who went 0-6 from the field and 2-6 from the free throw line.

Trending News

Southern ends the season losing seven of their last 10 games in a disappointing end to a season where Southern was in first place in the SWAC mid-season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days