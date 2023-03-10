68°
Southern basketball season ends after 77-63 loss to Alabama A&M in the SWAC Tournament
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the third time this season, Southern University loses to Alabama A&M, this time 77-63 in the SWAC Tournament. The Jags just fell apart, struggling to hit shots offensively and putting the Bulldogs on the line 35 times.
Senior Brion Whitley led Southern with 18 points, but he also had six turnovers on the night. It was a rough night offensively for guard PJ Byrd, who went 0-6 from the field and 2-6 from the free throw line.
Southern ends the season losing seven of their last 10 games in a disappointing end to a season where Southern was in first place in the SWAC mid-season.
