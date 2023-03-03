75°
Southern basketball beats Alabama State 66-52
BATON ROUGE - After a rough stretch where the Southern Basketball team went 1 and 4, the Jags have now won two in a row after beating Alabama State 66-52 on the Bluff on Thursday.
Southern was led by Bryson Etienne, who had a team high of 16 points and 7 rebounds.
The Jags improve to 11-6 in SWAC play and are currently the 3 seed. Southern will finish out the regular season at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday.
