Southern basketball beats Alabama State 66-52

BATON ROUGE - After a rough stretch where the Southern Basketball team went 1 and 4, the Jags have now won two in a row after beating Alabama State 66-52 on the Bluff on Thursday.

Southern was led by Bryson Etienne, who had a team high of 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The Jags improve to 11-6 in SWAC play and are currently the 3 seed. Southern will finish out the regular season at home against Alabama A&M on Saturday.