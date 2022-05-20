Southern baseball wins game 2 over Alcorn 12-2

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jags have scored 33 runs in their first two games of the series against Alcorn. The Jags win easily again in game 2, this time 12-2.

Former Zachary Bronco Anthony Fidanza picks up win number five on the year, throwing six innings and not giving up a run.

Southern now has 20 wins in SWAC play and can clinch the 1 seed in the SWAC West tomorrow at 3 p.m.