Southern baseball wins fourth straight SWAC game

Friday, March 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team picked up their fourth conference win in a row Friday night at home.

The Jaguars hit two sixth-inning two-run home runs to take a 7-5 lead over Prairie View A&M, and then shut down the Panthers offense the rest of the way.

The 7-5 win helps Southern improve to 9-13 overall and 4-1 in SWAC play.

Southern hosts Prairie View A&M for the second game of the series Saturday at 3 p.m.

