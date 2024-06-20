Southern assistant football coach having a 'Strong Summer' despite battle with pancreatic cancer

BATON ROUGE - "Sean Strong:" It's a slogan that has captured the hearts of the Southern University community since last October when assistant football coach Sean Wallace announced he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Now, Coach Wallace has a big announcement for all of those who love and support him.

"I am almost cancer-free totally. My cancer tracer cell numbers went from 103,000 to less than 300 and I no longer have to take chemo. I am on the pill for maintenance and I feel great," Wallace said.

With chemo out of the picture, he can focus on his passion for mentoring youth in the community. Coach Wallace started a summer camp he's calling "Strong Summer" for high schoolers only.

"We're going to give them jobs, expose them to different places and help them with the life skills that they need to have a positive life in our community," Wallace said. "We're underserved in so many different areas, so (we're) giving them the exposure that they need in order to get the skills they need to be a productive, positive citizen."

This summer the kids will take trips to colleges out of the state and be assigned internships.

"I'm most excited about going to my internship and actually learning how to work at a job for myself because that's something I'm going to need to learn," said camper John Hooks.

Wallace says this camp is something he has wanted to do for years, and now he finally gets to see it happen.

"It's an unbelievable feeling because we get to spend time and invest in our youth which is our future."