DA aims to revoke bond for Istrouma student previously arrested on gun charges

BATON ROUGE — District Attorney Hillar Moore wants to have an Istrouma High School student, who was previously arrested after a gun went off during class, put back in jail in East Baton Rouge.

According to court documents, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office filed a motion on Monday to have 18-year-old Marcus Washington's bond revoked.

Washington was originally arrested in February when a gun went off during a class he was in, the bullet sailing over a student's head and hitting the ceiling, documents show. He was ordered a $50,000 bond and required to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Documents show that Washington charged the ankle monitor only for 7 of the 31 days he wore it, despite being told to charge it every day.

The device would only officially lose power once during that time period, but still, a judge switched him to a phone-based location-monitoring device during an April court hearing.

Days after that hearing, Martha Odom, 17, was killed, and five people were injured in a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana. Investigators say they began looking into whether Washington was involved due to tips they received.

A representative with Magnolia Monitoring told the DA's office that Washington had been in Greenwell Springs all day Thursday, but he turned his GPS monitoring off around 12:30 p.m.

Following the shooting, authorities quickly tracked down Washington in Livingston Parish, where he was arrested for allegedly having a gun, drugs, and other violations of his bond. He denied being at the mall and any involvement in the mass shooting, and a preliminary examination of his phone backs up his claims, according to court records.

On Monday, in addition to requesting his bond be revoked, Moore filed a subpoena to request more extensive records from Magnolia Monitoring to more accurately determine where he was during the shooting.

Authorities are still examining Washington's phone for more evidence of other bond violations.

Washington is currently being held in Livingston Parish for drug, gun and other charges stemming from Thursday's arrest. His bond in Livingston is pending.