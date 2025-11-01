60°
Southeastern stays unbeaten in conference play with huge win over East Texas A&M
HAMMOND - The Southeastern football team is now 5-0 in Southland Conference play.
The Lions had no trouble with East Texas A&M Saturday at Strawberry Stadium, scoring on eight of 11 drives en route to a 59-14 win.
Southeastern quarterback Carson Camp went 11-for-18 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylon Domingeaux had four catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Dkhai Johnson also had two touchdowns for the Lions, one receiving and one on a punt return.
Southeastern improves to 7-2 overall and 7-0 in games against FCS opponents. The FCS No. 16 Lions play at Lamar next Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m.
