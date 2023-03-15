Southeastern restores internet access across campus, online assignment portal for students

HAMMOND - Weeks after Southeastern Louisiana University's campus network was targeted by an apparent hack, frustrated students and faculty say they still have no idea whether their personal data was compromised.

On Tuesday, the college announced they have restored Wi-Fi across campus, Moodle access for students and card-based payment systems.

"It's been crazy. It's been annoying because we haven't been able to do our school work, everything has been a mess," said Lane Banker, a sophomore.

Though the university has given updates on incremental progress to restore the network, students still reported spotty internet access on campus as of Friday, with many class buildings still impacted.

"While I know progress on restoration has seemed slow, behind the scenes there are teams of people working very hard to make sure all our systems are brought back online with enhanced access security as soon as safely possible," SLU President John Crain said in a campus-wide message on Wednesday. "While it is not necessarily where it can be easily seen, good progress is being made, and as a result, we believe significant improvements will soon be made in our information technology services."

Beyond the troubles with internet access, students tell WBRZ they still don't know whether their information was taken during the breach. The university has said State Police launched a criminal investigation into the hack but has not released further details about what happened.

"There's been rumors it's an overseas hack, and there is money involved, I'm not really going to believe that either," said Aidan Woulfe, a junior.

In recent days, Southeastern announced it has extended the first term of the semester by a week, thus delaying the start of the second term and pushing back the end of the semester.

Calendar changes announced so far include:

- Last day to withdraw is moved from March 31 to April 28

- Last day to withdraw from Term 2 classes is also April 28

- Term 1 classes have been extended by one week from March 8 to March 14

- Term 1 finals have been moved from March 9-13 to March 15-16

- Term 2 classes start date is moved from March 14 to March 20

Southeastern has also announced that Northshore Community College has volunteered with on-campus computing support, including a computer network on the second floor of the North Campus Main Building, including terminals with full internet access.

Officials confirm spring break is not being cancelled.