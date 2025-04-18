88°
Southeastern Police win third annual Guns N' Hoses basketball tournament for autism awareness
HAMMOND — The Southeastern University Police Department won the third annual Guns N' Hoses basketball tournament to raise awareness for autism.
Officers from SUPD faced off against the Hammond Fire Department on Thursday night.
All donations from the event went towards autism awareness.
