Southeastern Louisiana University's library named Louisiana Academic Library of the Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University's library has been selected as the Louisiana Academic Library of the Year.
The Linus A. Sims Memorial Library was selected for the honor by The Louisiana Library Network.
"The nomination focused on the library’s efforts to create a 'third space' for students, its partnerships with other departments and the wider community and efforts to retain student usage levels with several disruptions," Southeastern said.
The Sims Library is the fourth time a library at a University of Louisiana System school has been honored, following recognition for the University of New Orleans in 2023, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2020 and Nicholls State University in 2016.
The award was presented at the LOUIS Users Conference at the Pennington Biomedical Center in Baton Rouge earlier in October.

