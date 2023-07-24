Southeastern Lions picked to win Southland once more

The Southeastern Louisiana University Lions football team was picked to win the 2023 Southland Conference once again by the league's head coaches and media relations directors on Monday.

After bringing home the title last year, the Lions were the favorites to do it again in the preseason selection process receiving nine first-place votes, narrowly outpacing UIW, which finished with the other seven first-place votes.

Southeastern led the conference with 17 selections when the preseason All-SLC squads were released Friday. The Lions have advanced to the second round of the NCAA FCS playoffs in three of the past four seasons and are one of three teams nationally to be ranked in the final FCS Top 25 in each of the past four years.

The Lions report to campus Aug. 1 with fall practice officially opening Aug. 2. Southeastern opens the 2023 season with three straight nonconference road contests, beginning with a Sept. 2 trip to Mississippi State.

2023 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll

Team (First-place votes) | Points