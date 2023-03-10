Southeastern campus still impacted by hack weeks later; students frustrated with university response

Photo: Google Maps

HAMMOND - Weeks after Southeastern Louisiana University's campus network was targeted by an apparent hack, frustrated students and faculty say they still have no idea whether their personal data was compromised.

Two weeks after the problems were first reported, the college is still working to not only restore Wi-Fi access to much of the campus but also to restore Moodle, the online service through which assignments and grades are submitted electronically.

Though the university has given updates on incremental progress to restore the network, students still reported spotty internet access on campus as of Friday, with many class buildings still impacted.

"While I know progress on restoration has seemed slow, behind the scenes there are teams of people working very hard to make sure all our systems are brought back online with enhanced access security as soon as safely possible," SLU President John Crain said in a campus-wide message on Wednesday. "While it is not necessarily where it can be easily seen, good progress is being made, and as a result, we believe significant improvements will soon be made in our information technology services."

Beyond the troubles with internet access, students tell WBRZ they still don't know whether their information was taken during the breach. The university has said State Police launched a criminal investigation into the hack but has not released further details about what happened.

In recent days, Southeastern announced it has extended the first term of the semester by a week, thus delaying the start of the second term and pushing back the end of the semester. The school is also reportedly considering canceling spring break to account for the disruption.

Calendar changes announced so far include:

- Last day to withdraw is moved from March 31 to April 28

- Last day to withdraw from Term 2 classes is also April 28

- Term 1 classes have been extended by one week from March 8 to March 14

- Term 1 finals have been moved from March 9-13 to March 15-16

- Term 2 classes start date is moved from March 14 to March 20

Southeastern has also announced that Northshore Community College has volunteered with on-campus computing support, including a computer network on the second floor of the North Campus Main Building, including terminals with full internet access.