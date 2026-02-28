80°
Southbound lanes on Airline Highway in St. George closed following crash
ST. GEORGE — Crews with the St. George Fire Department are currently on the scene of a crash on Airline Highway in St. George.
According to the department, the crash occurred between Sherwood Common and Telesmar. All southbound lanes of Airline Highway are closed at this time.
Drivers traveling the roads should avoid the area or find alternate routes.
