South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after Tiger loss

1 hour 1 minute 31 seconds ago Sunday, January 26 2025 Jan 26, 2025 January 26, 2025 6:35 PM January 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

COLUMBIA - The official DJ for South Carolina's Women's Basketball home games was suspended after playing a song written by the father of LSU star basketball player Flau'jae Johnson following the Tiger's loss to the Game Cocks. 

"DJ TO" played Camoflauge's song 'Cut Friends' after LSU's 66 to 56 loss to South Carolina. The artist, whose full name is Jason Johnson, is Flau'jae's father. He was shot and killed in Georgia six months before she was born. 

In a public statement, the school said that DJ TO was suspended for a week. 

Following LSU's Sunday win to Texas A&M, head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the issue and said she supports her player but can't control what other teams do.

"All I care about is Flau'Jae, all I care about is her family. What South Carolina does is South Carolina's doing. I love that kid and I could not imagine her thoughts when that went down," Mulkey said.

