South Carolina apologizes to LSU's Flau'jae Johnson for playing father's song after Tiger loss

COLUMBIA - The official DJ for South Carolina's Women's Basketball home games was suspended after playing a song written by the father of LSU star basketball player Flau'jae Johnson following the Tiger's loss to the Game Cocks.

"DJ TO" played Camoflauge's song 'Cut Friends' after LSU's 66 to 56 loss to South Carolina. The artist, whose full name is Jason Johnson, is Flau'jae's father. He was shot and killed in Georgia six months before she was born.

I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that pic.twitter.com/BKYGgGvfGo — Flaujae 4?? (@Flaujae) January 26, 2025

In a public statement, the school said that DJ TO was suspended for a week.

Statement from South Carolina Athletics pic.twitter.com/erarZ1BCjt — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) January 26, 2025

Following LSU's Sunday win to Texas A&M, head coach Kim Mulkey addressed the issue and said she supports her player but can't control what other teams do.

"All I care about is Flau'Jae, all I care about is her family. What South Carolina does is South Carolina's doing. I love that kid and I could not imagine her thoughts when that went down," Mulkey said.