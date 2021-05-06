Soon: LSU expected to name next university president

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University's search for its next system President is poised to reach a conclusion as the Board of Supervisors meets Thursday.

BREAKING NEWS: The board interviewed the finalists and wrapped up questions around 3 p.m. Thursday. A decision is expected later in the afternoon. Watch WBRZ News 2 for updates. Stream breaking news updates and all newscasts here.

After the board makes an offer and appoints a new president, LSU is expected to hold an introductory news conference. The news conference could occur later Thursday afternoon. It will be seen live on WBRZ Channel 2.

Earlier Thursday, the university's Board of Supervisors heard from each of the three candidates who are aiming to secure the coveted leadership role.

Each presidential hopeful delivered a 90 minute or less presentation and engaged in and question and answer session.

James Henderson started the morning followed by Kelvin Doergemeier and later William Tate.

