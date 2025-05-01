74°
Son of homeowner arrested for aggravated arson after Cable Street house fire causes $20K in damages
BATON ROUGE - The son of a man whose home caught fire in February on Cable Street was arrested for aggravated arson after a dispute with his mother, fire officials said.
Jermar Lee Crawford was booked for aggravated arson after allegedly setting fire to multiple areas of his father's home.
The incident caused about $20,000 in damages and another occupied structure was nearby.
