Some West Baton Rouge Parish properties to lose natural gas service temporarily

1 hour 4 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 10:23 AM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Properties along Rougon Road from Section to Burnside will lose natural gas service for much of Tuesday, parish officials said.

Utility crews will be lowering the gas line on that section of Rougon Road. The interruption will affect about 40 houses in the area.

Gas service should be restored by 5:00 p.m. Anyone with questions may contact the West Baton Rouge Utilities Office at 336-2406.

 
 

