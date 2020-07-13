Some services, including phones, being restored after BR Clinic, AMC hit by cyber-attack

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Clinic, AMC announce that some services including the clinic's phone system is currently being restored after falling victim to a cyber-attack.

The clinic first reported the attack Friday, saying it prevented the lab and radiology units from providing full services.

According to a press release from the clinic, the attack affected emails and phone systems as well. IT and cyber-security experts are working to recover the clinic's services as quickly as possible.

Services are still available and face to face patient care will still be provided.

The clinic laid out guidelines as to how patients can still receive services:

* Patients with an active MyChart account are able to schedule appointments, view lab results, request prescription refills, send messages to their doctors, and more.

* We ask that all patients with an appointment go straight into the building upon arrival.

The attack is currently under investigation.