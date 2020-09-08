86°
Some Pointe Coupee schools closed Wednesday after teachers don't show up for work, officials say
Multiple schools in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed Wednesday as a large number of employees stay away from work amid an apparent dispute concerning their pay.
Livonia High School, STEM Magnet Academy, Rosenwald, Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary and Valverda Elementary School are all expected to be closed Wednesday, according to an announcement from the school system.
A school spokesperson cited the "number of teachers not reporting to work" as the cause for the closures.
Last Friday, several schools canceled classes amid similar absences.
