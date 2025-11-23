Some Kentwood residents under boil advisory after water main break

KENTWOOD - Some residents in Kentwood are under a boil advisory after a water main break on Sunday morning.

Town government said the broken main was along Highway 38 near Harrell Specialty Plaza. Crews were working on a repair around 12:45 p.m.

At 1 p.m., residents west of Interstate 55 on Avenue G, Frontage Road, and Deerfield Lane were notified to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, or any type of bodily intake.

Anyone with additional questions can contact City Hall at (985) 229-6305.