Some Entergy customers in Gonzales will be without power during Wednesday planned outage for maintenance

GONZALES — Some Entergy customers in Gonzales will be without power due to a planned outage on Wednesday, the city said.

The outage, officials said, is being done to allow crews to perform maintenance and upgrades to improve the reliability of the area's electrical system.

Those who will be affected by the outage will receive direct messaging from Entergy with additional details.

Click here to see if your area will be impacted.