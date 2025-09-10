Some EBR School bands have no uniforms, other uniforms are worn out; district steps in to help

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge schools plan to hold a fundraiser to purchase band uniforms for schools that either lack or have outdated uniforms. One of the schools in the district without is Liberty High School.

Stephen Gregory has been the band director at the high school for about four years, and said that through his tenure, his band members have usually attended games in gym shorts and a t-shirt.

"Not having those, where we could just always have something on campus that the students could perform in, is a hindrance to our performance, also a big financial thing whenever you think about every student has to get their own swimsuit and tracksuit every year," Gregory said.

Many students at Liberty High School are excited to know that with the fundraiser coming, they are getting a chance to play in the fundraiser.

"I don't feel embarrassed, but it's kinda I feel unseen because having a band uniform just makes you feel so much better. It makes me like the culture."

"The possibility of us getting uniforms excites me mainly because it'll help us look good and also help us be recognized more."

Senior Peyton Black says even though she may not be able to receive the new uniform, she is just glad that students there one day will.

"It gives them a chance to express themselves with their hard work," she said.

EBR plans to release more information on how you can support the fundraiser next week.