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Soldier arrested after allegedly saying his 'goal in life' was to 'to kill every single Jew' in a synagogue

5 hours 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 8:58 AM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

LAFAYETTE – Federal prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Polk with threat charges after he told people that he wanted to kill Jewish people in a synagogue. 

Jakob Marcoulier faces up to five years in prison, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana said, noting that he was arrested on April 23. 

Court records say that the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received a tip in February that a user on Discord, later identified as Marcoulier, made threats toward synagogues. Marcoulier said his "goal in life" was to go into a synagogue with my AK, with a 75-round drum mag, and all of my extra mags, with my level four plates, and my haka helmet that’s three plus." 

"I am going to kill every single Jew I know inside of that synagogue," he allegedly said, repeatedly emphasizing that he was serious in his threats. 

He also expressed that he wanted to commit the act of violence "after this deployment if the Jews still have reign over our government." 

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