Latest Weather Blog
Snow dusts Arkansas stadium ahead of LSU kickoff Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Grounds crews worked early Saturday morning to clear snow from the field at Razorback Stadium.
Hard to believe it was 80 on Wednesday as our Grounds Crew works this morning to clear snow from Broyles Field at Razorback Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lr4XzZYoP4— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) November 12, 2022
Snow dusted parts of northwest Arkansas overnight ahead of LSU's 11 a.m. kickoff against the University of Arkansas.
It's expected to be in the mid to high 30s for kickoff Saturday morning in Arkansas - Among the coldest kickoff temperatures LSU's faced, according to tracking data compiled by the WBRZ Storm Station weather team.
We dodged the weather for Alabama in Death Valley but @LSUfootball is going to have a chilly one in Arkansas this weekend. @DrJoshWX explains that this will be one of the coldest games alot of these current Tigers have ever played. pic.twitter.com/Egc4wyuJWc— WBRZ Sports (@WBRZSports) November 9, 2022
A little light snow on Razorback Stadium for good luck ???? #gameday @ArkRazorbacks @5NEWS #ARwx #WooPig pic.twitter.com/HvrKZiqjQF— Matt Standridge (@standridgewx) November 12, 2022
Good Morning from Razorback Stadium!@kimberlyrich32 @DearOlState #WPS pic.twitter.com/AXZoPsePx2— Blake Taylor (@blaketaylor1112) November 12, 2022
