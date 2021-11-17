Snoop Dogg works drive-thru at Arkansas Raising Canes, surprises customers

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Snoop Dogg, widely known as a rap artist, has a variety of other skills that come in handy from time to time.

His acting abilities have scored him numerous TV and film roles, he's established his own production company, launched his own red wine blend, and worked the drive-thru at a Raising Canes restaurant in Arkansas.

That last skill was quite a surprise to a number of Arkansas Caniancs who just wanted some chicken and were shocked to find themselves face-to-face with a world-famous rapper as he handed them their orders.

When Snoop made the surprise visit last week, it wasn't long before lines were stretched around the building with locals hoping to try and get their favorite chicken fingers served up by the award-winning artist.

Word spread quickly as one customer’s TikTok video went viral and has since amassed 5 million views.

Even Razorback head basketball coach Eric Musselman got a chance to catch up with Snoop during the rapper's visit to Fayetteville.

The rapper fit right in with the Raising Cane's workers. One Arkansas ABC affiliate, KATV cited the management team as saying Snoop was taking orders and working through the drive-thru.

Last week’s pop-in at the Fayetteville Cane’s is just the latest in a series of appearances Snoop has made with the brand. Last year during the pandemic lockdown, DJ Snoopadelic joined Shaquille O’Neal (DJ Diesel) in hosting a Virtual Graduation Party for high school and college seniors across the nation.

Earlier this year, Snoop was a special guest on Restaurant Recovery, a discovery+ and Cooking Channel series that followed Graves and his team as they helped struggling restaurant owners recover from the pandemic.