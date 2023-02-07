67°
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge

Tuesday, February 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute. 

The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive. 

No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery operations have not started. 

