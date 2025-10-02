76°
'Smash-a-thon 2' fundraiser held at Celtic Studios to support local animal shelters
BATON ROUGE - The second annual "Smash-a-thon" was held Thursday night to support a local animal shelter.
People had the chance to smash everything from computer monitors to printers, with all of the proceeds from the event going to the Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge.
The event is taking place at Celtic Studios at 10000 Celtic Drive and ends at 9 p.m.
