Small town raises thousands of dollars for 91-year-old who lost everything in house fire

NEW ROADS- More than $5,000 was raised Saturday for 91-year-old Mildred Duhe who lost everything in a house fire last month.

"My dad built the house. That's the saddest part. Just having to drive up there one day, and not seeing the house he built," her daughter Michelle Duhe said.

The fire destroyed everything except her spirit.

"I have my life. God has spared me, my son," Mildred Duhe said.

Mildred is staying nearby at a neighbors, cooking everyday. She is unsure if they will rebuild her home, but she is thankful for her small town coming together to help her out.

"It is a wonderful feeling to know that people are responsive to a person in distress," Mildred said.

