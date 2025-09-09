80°
Small Business Administration offering relief for La. small businesses affected by Smitty's explosion

2 hours 25 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 4:29 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ROSELAND - The Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small businesses and private non-profit organizations affected by the Smitty's Supply explosion.

The disaster declaration covers the Louisiana parishes of Jefferson, Livingston, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington as well as the Mississippi counties of Amite and Pike.

The SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to "eligible businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, nurseries, and PNPs including faith-based organizations" with financial losses directly related to the explosion and fire.

The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

Anyone who wants to apply can do so here.

