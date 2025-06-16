Small Business Administration advocates for 'Big Beautiful Bill;' says it will support BR businesses

BATON ROUGE — Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler visited Performance Contractors in Baton Rouge on Monday to advocate for the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Loeffler met with small business owners in hopes of highlighting how the bill can help their businesses.

"It is the largest tax cut in American history, it's the largest spending cut," Loeffler said. "But what 199A does, making it permanent would put into place that 23% deduction for small businesses, which are pass-throughs, sole proprietors, partnerships, S corps. That is a huge part of the bill. Our small businesses need that."

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed the House of Representatives on May 22 and is now awaiting approval in the Senate.