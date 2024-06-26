Slidell teacher arrested for relationship with student

SLIDELL - Another Slidell High School teacher was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into her colleague's inappropriate conduct with male students.

On April 30, Slidell police officers arrested 35-year-old teacher Alexa Wingerter after finding she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student. Police said she also exchanged lewd messages and explicit photographs with the students, as well as buying students alcohol at Slidell bars.

Through the Slidell Police Department's investigation, 31-year-old teacher Shelby Cavignac was arrested for similar crimes. Police said Cavignac was also having inappropriate relationships with students and was booked for prohibited sexual conduct between and educator and a student.

Additionally, officers said more victims came forward and Wingerter booked for two additional counts of prohibited sexual conduct between and educator and a student as well as one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.