Slidell school employee charged with battery after hitting student with meter stick

38 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, March 03 2021 Mar 3, 2021 March 03, 2021 2:33 PM March 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - A St. Tammany Parish Public School employee has been charged with simple battery, following an incident where a student was struck with a meter stick. 

The para-professional, identified as 66-year-old Terry Pratts of Slidell, reportedly slapped a student with a meter stick during dismissal time on Monday. School administrators at Little Oak Middle school immediately began an investigation into the matter. 

As a result of the investigation, Pratts was arrested the following day (Tuesday) and charged with simple battery. 

