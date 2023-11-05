63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Slidell Police, F.B.I. make arrest in Thursday bank robbery

Saturday, November 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLIDELL - Slidell Police, with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, made an arrest in a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to a call of a bank robbery at a Bank Plus on Gause Boulevard. around 11:30 a.m. The suspect fled prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Detectives, in partnership with the F.B.I. New Orleans field office, identified the suspect as 49-year-old Herbert Earl Davis, a convicted felon with an extensive violent criminal history.

Davis was taken into custody Friday after he tried to flee officers by driving recklessly through a neighborhood. Detectives recovered evidence linked to the robbery after conducting several search warrants.

Davis was booked on one count of armed robbery by use of a firearm and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Additional charges are pending.

