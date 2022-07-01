Slidell man charged with possession of child porn

SLIDELL – Law enforcement have charged a Slidell man with multiple counts of child pornography, including one count involving a child under the age of 13.

Slidell Police in conjunction with the Louisiana Attorney’s General Office have charged 30-year-old Johnathan Golmon with three counts of child pornography.

Police arrested Golmon on October 16 and seized several computers at the time of the arrest. Police said that those computers are still being analyzed.

“It is very common during these investigations where we discover actual victims in our area,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Smith said. “This is why we will continue to aggressively combat this issue. We have no place for this in our community.”

Slidell Police said that investigators are still trying to determine where the photographs were taken.

If convicted, Golmon could be sentenced to 20 years for each count of child pornography. Slidell Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and Golmon could face more charges once the investigation is complete.