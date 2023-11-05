65°
Slidell man arrested after stabbing another person at a hotel

Saturday, November 04 2023
By: Adam Burruss

SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stabbed another person multiple times at a Slidell-based hotel Saturday morning.

According to police, Tyrus Prescott, 28, got into an altercation with another person, which resulted in the other person sustaining multiple stabs wounds.

The man who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Prescott was booked for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

