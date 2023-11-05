65°
Latest Weather Blog
Slidell man arrested after stabbing another person at a hotel
SLIDELL - The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stabbed another person multiple times at a Slidell-based hotel Saturday morning.
According to police, Tyrus Prescott, 28, got into an altercation with another person, which resulted in the other person sustaining multiple stabs wounds.
Trending News
The man who was stabbed was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. Prescott was booked for attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal