Sleep-deprived neighbors ask concrete company for compromise

DENHAM SPRINGS - About two decades ago, the Park Ridge subdivision was built next to a concrete company in Livingston Parish. Premier Concrete Products, Inc. has been operating along Highway 16 with the correct permits since 2000.

In the last few months, the company expanded, bringing heavy machinery that causes vibrations and noise that continue after sunset and start before sunrise. Randy Kell's home backs up to the expansion that is feet from where he sleeps.

"Beeping, banging, vibrating, forklifts, they start at about 3:15 in the morning," said Kell.

Every weekday, Kell says he wakes up around three a.m. to construction sounds. The activity goes on all day until about 10 p.m. Once he wakes up he can't go back to sleep.

"You might as well get your day started," he said.

It's left Kell and his neighbors sleep-deprived and feeling helpless. What was once a tolerable neighbor has become a never-ending nightmare. Kell says he's used earplugs, noise machines, and fans but nothing has blocked out the noise.

Last year, Premier Concrete Products, Inc. invested $10 million to add a state-of-the-art precast concrete pipe production unit. They are creating culverts that are stacked high and visible from Kell's backyard. The production has created jobs, but it's also created noise and vibrations.

"They could have built this further away from us, for whatever reason they built it on top of us," said Kell.

The neighbors understand Premier was there first, but their addition is new. Kell and his neighbors are requesting that the company make a compromise and move the start time.

"I don't know, I'm willing to say six a.m., just not three in the morning," he said.

Parish President Randy Delatte says there are no restrictions on the 24-hour operation of manufacturing or industrial plants in Louisiana or Livingston Parish. The current zoning of Premiere Concrete Products matches the allowed uses and Livingston Parish noise ordinances do not address manufacturing or industrial noise.

At the time the plant and the neighborhood were built, no zoning in Livingston Parish existed. The concrete plant was officially zoned C/I in February 2025.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side spoke with the attorney representing Premier Concrete Products to see if a compromise on the start time is possible. We are waiting to learn more.