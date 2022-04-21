Sixth man arrested in Donaldsonville shooting that left one in critical condition

DONALDSONVILLE - A man was arrested following a shooting that left one in critical condition in early April.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Myron Forcell, 20, for his involvement in an April 8 shooting in Donaldsonville. The victim suffered from severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Five others were also arrested April 14 for involvement in the shooting. Forcell was arrested for principal involvement.

Forcell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of a weapon and disturbing the peace.