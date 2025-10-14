Sinkhole repairs made, city identifies dozens more "in progress"

BATON ROUGE - A sinkhole forming along a concrete-lined canal was repaired over the summer following a 2 On Your Side report. Bridget Lee has been calling the city since March 2023 about the hole that had formed in her backyard.

"I don't have a sinkhole anymore, it's gone," she said.

It took some time and a lot of phone calls. At the two-year mark, Lee contacted 2 On Your Side and the city responded soon after.

"I wasn't getting any results, so that's when I gave you a call," she said.

The hole had been surrounded by orange plastic fencing and "filled in" with scraps of wood. Lee was afraid to mow in the area and worried every time she was in the yard.

"To be honest, I'm concerned for my safety," Lee said earlier this year.

The Department of Maintenance worked to remove the broken concrete and fill in the hole. It has been replaced with a large rock. Lee wasn't the only one waiting. There are many broken concrete-lined canal locations around East Baton Rouge Parish. Some of them have been featured on WBRZ. The city says it has identified 82 trouble spots, like Lees, that are in the process of being repaired. There are 11 others that are on hold, located in the City of St. George.

"I just want to thank the city for coming out and addressing the situation and thank you for getting my story out and getting the issue resolved," Lee said.