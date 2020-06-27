Single vehicle crash claims life of 61-year-old woman

MARRERO - Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Leo Kerner/Lafitte Parkway(LA 3134) in Jefferson Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Vera Mae Adams of Barataria.

Troopers discovered that the crash occurred as Adams was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon northbound on LA 3134 near Pelican Bay Blvd.

For reasons still unknown, Adams’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree in the median. Adams was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities do not suspect impairment as a factor in this crash. Troopers are investigating if a medical event may have contributed to the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, blood samples were collected for testing.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.