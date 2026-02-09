58°
Seahawks claim second Super Bowl title in 29-13 victory
Super Bowl 60 is complete: The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots to claim the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.
Sam Darnold and the offense finally found the end zone on a 16-yard pass to AJ Barner early in the fourth quarter, while Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals.
New England QB Drake Maye had brief moment with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Mack Hollins, but he followed that with an interception on the next drive. Maye fumbled on the next possession, and Uchenna Nwosu ran that one back for a TD.
Six former LSU Tigers to appear in Super Bowl, continuing 25-year streak
LSU students pack Walk-Ons to watch Super Bowl, cheer on former Tigers
Black History Month: Southern University's nursing school honors history as it celebrates...
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard in Baton Rouge
Four arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center