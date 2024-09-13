Single mother loses home to tree damage during Hurricane Francine

GONZALES - A single mother of two has been forced out of her home after it was destroyed by a tree during Hurricane Francine.

Savannah Dardeau, 22, said she was staying with her mother during the storm and came home when her neighbors informed her that a tree fell through her roof.

"When I walked in the house, I had no words. Everything was gone," Dardeau said.

This is Dardeau's first home with her children. Over the last 10 months, she has worked tirelessly to renovate the living room, kitchen and bedroom.

"We've been painting. Every light fixture I changed. Every sink faucet I changed," Dardeau said. "My whole entire savings went into this house to make it a home for my kids."

Everything from the brand-new furniture she purchased, to her clothes and home decor is ruined. She says the only thing that was salvaged is her children's clothing.

Now, she has no choice but to start over, and she is staying positive against the odds.

"We're sad but it's nothing that can't be replaced. I'm just glad we were not here," Dardeau said.

Dardeau added the tree was in her neighbor's yard. She has home insurance but is not sure how things will play out. An adjustor will view the damage on Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe for Dardeau can be found here.