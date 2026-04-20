74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Simulated gunfire training planned near Pierre Part school Tuesday morning

2 hours 27 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 2:01 PM April 20, 2026 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PIERRE PART — Police will conduct a training exercise near Pierre Part Elementary School on Tuesday that will include simulated gunfire.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says the exercise will take place at the Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m.

Trending News

Multiple rounds of simulated gunfire will be heard throughout the day. No live ammunition will be used.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days