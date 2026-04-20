74°
Latest Weather Blog
Simulated gunfire training planned near Pierre Part school Tuesday morning
PIERRE PART — Police will conduct a training exercise near Pierre Part Elementary School on Tuesday that will include simulated gunfire.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says the exercise will take place at the Pierre Part Volunteer Fire Department starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m.
Trending News
Multiple rounds of simulated gunfire will be heard throughout the day. No live ammunition will be used.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George Fire Department: Two kayakers rescued from water around Horseshoe Drive...
-
St. Amant barn destroyed in fire
-
Ochsner Health expands Eat Fit program from Louisiana restaurants into hospitals
-
2une In Previews: District 5 Republican candidates taking stage in debate ahead...
-
Patterson Fire Fighters responded to house fire on Cleveland Street Saturday night
Sports Video
-
One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
-
LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...