Silver alert issued for missing Rodessa man

Tuesday, January 06 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CADDO PARISH — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 73-year-old Johnny Hamilton. 

Hamilton was last seen on Monday, January 5, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m. at his residence on Rodessa Church Road in Rodessa, LA.

Hamilton is a black male with white hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

He's believed to be driving a 2001 red Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-584-9034 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s

